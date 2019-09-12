Arno – Hellen Blakey

Labor Day last Monday I washed two loads of clothes and baked an angel food cake.

Last Tuesday, I took my news in, got groceries, paid my light bill, put time on my phone, then I went and got a pizza and went home.

That evening, I put my address on my mail box, which had been gone for some time.

Mark gave me a few dozen eggs Wednesday and said he didn’t know if there would be any more eggs because the racoons had killed lots of his chickens. James came and got his last pickles. I went over to town and got me some flour.

Thursday, Violet stopped and dropped a letter off for Mark. I baked bread for Sunday,

Saturday on my way to Monica’s, there was the most gray squirrels on west 76 Hwy that I had ever seen. I didn’t hit any of them. When I got to Monica’s, we went to Branson to the W.R.V.E. Coop meeting where we listened to the Baldknobbers before we had the meeting. After we left there, we went over and picked up Mark Weston and his room mate, Dakota, and took them out to lunch. We had a nice visit with them while we ate.

Monica drove the boys back to campus and we went back to her house and I came on home Sunday.

Bro. Charles’ thought for his message was “Are we sharpening or dulling them?”, Proverbs 27: 17, Matthew 18:18-20, John 21:3, 2 Kings 2:4 about Elijah and Elisha. This was about Elijah taking care of Elisha and “sharpening” him, which we should start doing.

After noon, at 2:00, we had our Old Folks Day. Of those present, 11 were 60 or older. This is the first year that we were low in attendance, but we had a wonderful program.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and ones in training.