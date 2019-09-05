Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Tuesday I received .7 inches of rain in my rain gauge.

Last Monday I took my news in, stopped for some canning supplies, filled up with gas then dropped by Jo and Johns. I canned 5 quarts and a pint of cucumbers.

Last Tuesday I baked bread for Thursday. Wednesday morning James left me some more cucumbers, I got 4 quarts out of them and I also baked angel food cake.

Thursday night Tom Williams and Hellen went to a restaurant in Cabool. It was Jerry’s birthday, I took him a loaf of bread and the angel food cake as a gift from Tom and me. There were 17 present.

Friday I went to town and got some canning salt, then I went to the nursing home and visited with Anita Smith, Virginia Linder, Guy and Glinda Scott, Mary Blakey, Jackie Holman, and Norma Stilling (who wasn’t the Norma I thought but I set and talked with her anyway). Then I came home.

Sunday, Brother Charles finished his message in Ephesians 6:16-18, Shield of Faith, Helmet of Salvation, Sword of the Spirit, word of God, praying always – watching all Saints.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nations leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.