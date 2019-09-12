Application for Position of Nonpartisan State Demographer Now Available 

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (Sept. 5, 2019) –– The application for nonpartisan state demographer is now available. All applications and required supplemental information must be received by December 4, 2019.

Submitted applications will be posted online at auditor.mo.gov/demographerapp. Applications will be reviewed by the State Auditor’s Office Quality Control staff. Qualified applications will then be delivered to the Senate majority and minority leaders. As required by Article III, Section 3 of the Missouri Constitution, Senate leadership has the duty of selecting the nonpartisan state demographer.

View the application at auditor.mo.gov/auditorapp.

The nonpartisan state demographer is an employee of the state of Missouri and is not an employee of the State Auditor’s Office.