Angela Christine Miller-Matlock of Mansfield, Missouri came into the world April 15,1973 to parents William (Tommy) and Wanda (Hodges) Miller. She departed to her heavenly home September 7, 2019.

Angie lived her life in Mansfield. She graduated high school there in 1991 as valedictorian. She attended Missouri State University, graduating with honors and receiving a degree to fulfill a career as an accountant.

Angie married Bryan D. Matlock on May 3, 2017. This brief union brought much happiness. It also helped deepen her love for Cardinals baseball and Elvis, including a honeymoon at Graceland.

A testament to Angie’s strength was evident in the battle she fought with her physical body. She endured thirty-eight years as a diabetic. A heart defect was discovered in her thirties, seriously limiting her mobility. Numerous surgeries, procedures, and other issues added to the stuggle with rarely a day without pain.

Many friends and family were recipients of Angie’s generosity. She loved shopping and was always on the look-out for the perfect gift for any occasion or just because she loved you. She was a registered donor with Mid-America Transplant. Now many strangers will benefit from her time here on earth.

Angie was full of personality. She loved to talk. She loved to laugh loud! She loved “her” people and you were lucky to be one. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Angie was proceeded in death by her father William. She is survived by her husband Bryan and his loving family, her mother Wanda, her sister Brenda Miller, her nephew Nathan Quick, her niece Natalie Quick, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services for Angela were Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo. Visitation was Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Dobbs Cemetery. Officiating was Chris Felker. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Angie can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.