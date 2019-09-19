AMS Students of the Month 

Ava Middle School students selected as the students for the month of August are shown above, front row, l to r, Katie Brooks, Ryan Adams, Isaac James; back row, Autumn Baldwin, Rilee Croston, Bridger Wiedmeier, Ryan Thompson, Zoey Strong. Kiwanis Club and Farmer’s Insurance sponsor the student recognition, with Glenda Little, far right, president of Kiwanis, and Rosanna Proctor, with Farmer’s Insurance, far right center. The character word for August was responsible.
