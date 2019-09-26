American Red Cross To Host Open House in Ava Oct. 2

The American Red Cross will be in Ava to host an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Douglas County Emergency Management office located at 307 East Lincoln, in Ava.

The public is invited to stop in, enjoy a cup of coffee, a cookie or two and learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Have you ever wanted to help your community in the event of a disaster or a local house fire? If so, this is an opportunity to find out more about the organization and what they do. Please drop by, and visit with the American Red Cross representative for additional information about volunteering.