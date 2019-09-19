American Legion Honors Long Time Service

On Thursday, Sept. 12, American Legion Post #112 honored fellow members who have served the local Post over 20 years. They are, shown above from left, Vice Commander Jerry Johnson, Scott Huffman, Gerald Nall, Sgt. Of Arms David Krewson, Commander Danny Letsinger, Past Adjutant Russell Hunt, Gary Emrick, and Current Adjutant Billy Long. Not pictured are Tommy Roberts, Larry Pueppke, and Dwayne Davis. All of these individuals have proudly served in a branch of the United States Armed Forces. The next time you see one of these individuals, please acknowledge their service.

