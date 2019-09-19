AHS Fishing Teams Find Success at Table Rock

Two Ava High School fishing teams recently competed in the National Youth Fishing Association Shootout on Table Rock Lake. The event was held Sunday, Sept. 8, and over 200 boats, filled with high school students from across the state, competed in the event with the hope to attain the top position in weight, or Big Bass category.

Fishing for Ava were the teams of Colton Marler and Zach Mendel, and River Clunn and Zack Pierce.Both teams participated in the final weigh-in.

The team of Clunn and Pierce, however, had an outstanding day and finished fourth with a four-fish bag weighing 9.22 lbs. Clunn and Pierce were each awarded a $1000 scholarship, as well as given $200 to be placed into the team pot for upcoming competitions.

Congratulations to both teams for a successful day.