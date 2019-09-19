AHS Class of 1974 To Host 45th Reunion

The graduating class of 1974 is hosting a special reunion weekend September 27-28 in Ava, Missouri. The class is celebrating 45 years.

On Friday, Sept. 27, class alumni are asked to check-in at the lobby of Ava High School. At 2:00 p.m. the group will gather in the gym to participate in the Pep Rally, and at 3:00 p.m., the homecoming parade.

Principal Teresa Nash will give a tour of the school at 4:00 p.m., and provide an overview of what is new in the building and on campus.

A special bleacher section will be reserved for class members attending the homecoming football game that evening. Class mates are asked to meet at the football field by 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the group will convene at the Lions Club for a 10 a.m. brunch. Several Ava High School teachers have been invited to attend as guests.

During afternoon hours, plans have been made to re-visit popular locations and special hang-out spots from years ago, such as Rippee Creek, Veracruz, and the Ava Square.

That evening, at the Lions Club, a buffet dinner will be catered by Archie’s Restaurant, with meal service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A class photo will be taken following.

For more information, to sign up, or to purchase brunch or dinner, please visit: facebook.com/groups/AVA1974/