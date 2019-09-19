AHS Academic Students of the Month

Megan Lakey, center left, and Alexander Stevens, center right, students at Ava High School have been selected as the academic students of the month. Megan and Alexander are joined by Brandi Stanifer, left, and Ava High School Principal Dr. Teresa Nash.

For September, Ava High School students Megan Lakey and Alexander Stevens, have been selected as the academic students of the month.

Alexander Stevens, son of Lisa and Charles Stevens, is a member of National Honor Society.

After graduating from Ava High School, Alex plans to attend college and pursue a degree in business, and musical engineering.

Alexander hopes to one day own his own record label, as well as pursue other business ventures.

Megan Lakey, daughter of Gary and Tammy Lakey, will graduate from Ava High School with 45 college credit hours. Megan is a member of student council, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Anchor Club, and TREND

Involved in community, Megan has helped to serve over 100 people at the Ozark Food Harvest event, at the Methodist Church. She also visits and helps with activities at the local nursing home.

Megan participates in many school activities and has worked on multiple community service projects. She has participated in food drives, and local trash pick-ups through the Adopt-A-Highway program. She is also vice president of the Class of 2020.

After graduation, Megan plans on attending Missouri State University to pursue a degree in secondary education. She plans to have earned enough college credit hours to enter college as a junior once she graduates from Ava High School.