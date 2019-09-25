Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief



Calls By Type

9/15/2019 – 9/21/2019

Alarm – 2 Animal Call – 3 Agency Assist – 7 Check Building – 1 Burglary – 1 Check Building – 2 Check Person – 2 Check Vehicle – 5 Check Well-Being – 4 C&I Driver – 1 Civil – 3 Community Policing – 5 Domestic Disturbance – 5 General Disturbance – 1 Noise Disturbance – 3 Funeral Escort – 1 Juvenile Situation – 1 Misc/All Other – 6 Motor Vehicle Crash – 1 Stalled Vehicle – 1 Stealing – 2 Traffic Control – 1 Traffic Stop – 19 Vandalism – 1 Cemetery Gates – 11



Total Calls – 88

Ava Police made 9 traffic stops for vehicle lighting issues.

On 9/15, Ava Police responded to the 1400 block of Ward Street, for a domestic issue including a self-inflicted knife wound.

On 9/16, Ava Police responded to the lower portion of the city park over reports of a bench stolen from the tennis courts.

On 9/16, Ava Police responded to a location on East Broadway over reports of a suspicious car. Officers found that a man was waiting for his wife to get off work.

On 9/17, Ava Police responded to the license bureau for reports of counterfeit $100 bills.

On 9/17, Ava Police responded to a location on Shelton Avenue over reports of a loose, aggressive black lab. Officers found that it was a pit bull, and gave the owner a warning.

On 9/17, Ava Police were contacted by the owner of Stewart Auto and Tire, saying they’d had calls about people in their parking lot. Officers found that the subjects were employees of the business.

On 9/18, Ava Police were contacted by a local driver, saying that while driving around the Ava Square, a man got out of his vehicle, yelled at the driver for following too close, and hit the car. Officers took a statement and were later contacted with the identity of the angry man.

On 9/20, Ava Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on north Spring street. There were no injuries and officers took a report.

On 9/20, Ava Police assisted the Fire Department on a vehicle fire at Cooper Lumber on Springfield Road.