Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

Sept. 1 – 7

Alarm – 1 Animal Call – 6 Assault – 1 Agency Assist – 12 Auto Theft – 1 Check Building – 2 Check Person – 3 Check Vehicle – 8 Check Well-Being -2 C&I Driver – 1 Civil – 1 Community Policing – 4 Domestic Disturbance – 1 General Disturbance – 8 Drugs, All Activities – 1 Follow-up – 1 Forgery – 1 Funeral Escort – 2 Misc / All Other – 12 Missing Person/Juvenile- -1 Motor Vehicle Crash – 1 Paper Service – 1 Private Property Accident – 2 Stalled Vehicle – 1 Stealing -1 Traffic Stop – 17 Trespassing – 1 Cemetery Gates – 10



Total Calls – 101

On 9/1, Ava Police responded to FF Highway, for reports of a man lying in the road. The subject said he was resting his back, and was headed to a nearby residence.

On 9/1, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield Road, where employees reported a customer had been huffing paint thinner. Police took a name and description of suspect.

On 9/2, Ava Police responded to a fender bender at the South Caseys location.

On 9/2 Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a dog left in a car. Officers made contact with the owner and determined the animal was not in distress.

On 9/2, Ava Police responded to the Cattle Baron store on the square for reports of an intruder in the basement. Officers determined it was the store manager.

On 9/3, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Washington and isssued a warning for animal neglect.

On 9/3, Ava Police responded to a location on East 14 Highway, over reports of a subject who had lost their mind. Officers spoke to both involved parties and found no issue.

On 9/6, Ava Police recovered a stolen vehicle at Ava Drug.

On 9/7, Ava Police responded to reports of an argument in the former Victory Academy parking lot. Officers determined that no argument occured, one subject had gotten poked in the eye.