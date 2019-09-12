Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
Sept. 1 – 7
-
-
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 6
- Assault – 1
- Agency Assist – 12
- Auto Theft – 1
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 8
- Check Well-Being -2
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 1
- Community Policing – 4
- Domestic Disturbance – 1
- General Disturbance – 8
- Drugs, All Activities – 1
- Follow-up – 1
- Forgery – 1
- Funeral Escort – 2
- Misc / All Other – 12
- Missing Person/Juvenile- -1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Paper Service – 1
- Private Property Accident – 2
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Stealing -1
- Traffic Stop – 17
- Trespassing – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 10
-
Total Calls – 101
On 9/1, Ava Police responded to FF Highway, for reports of a man lying in the road. The subject said he was resting his back, and was headed to a nearby residence.
On 9/1, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield Road, where employees reported a customer had been huffing paint thinner. Police took a name and description of suspect.
On 9/2, Ava Police responded to a fender bender at the South Caseys location.
On 9/2 Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a dog left in a car. Officers made contact with the owner and determined the animal was not in distress.
On 9/2, Ava Police responded to the Cattle Baron store on the square for reports of an intruder in the basement. Officers determined it was the store manager.
On 9/3, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Washington and isssued a warning for animal neglect.
On 9/3, Ava Police responded to a location on East 14 Highway, over reports of a subject who had lost their mind. Officers spoke to both involved parties and found no issue.
On 9/6, Ava Police recovered a stolen vehicle at Ava Drug.
On 9/7, Ava Police responded to reports of an argument in the former Victory Academy parking lot. Officers determined that no argument occured, one subject had gotten poked in the eye.