Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

Sept. 1 – 7

      • Alarm – 1
      • Animal Call – 6
      • Assault – 1
      • Agency Assist – 12
      • Auto Theft – 1
      • Check Building – 2
      • Check Person – 3
      • Check Vehicle – 8
      • Check Well-Being -2
      • C&I Driver – 1
      • Civil – 1
      • Community Policing – 4
      • Domestic Disturbance – 1
      • General Disturbance – 8
      • Drugs, All Activities – 1
      • Follow-up – 1
      • Forgery – 1
      • Funeral Escort – 2
      • Misc / All Other – 12
      • Missing Person/Juvenile- -1
      • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
      • Paper Service – 1
      • Private Property Accident – 2
      • Stalled Vehicle – 1
      • Stealing -1 
      • Traffic Stop – 17
      • Trespassing – 1
      • Cemetery Gates – 10

Total Calls – 101

On 9/1, Ava Police responded to  FF Highway, for reports of a man lying in the road. The subject said he was resting his back, and was headed to a nearby residence.

On 9/1, Ava Police responded to a business on Springfield Road, where employees reported a customer had been huffing paint thinner. Police took a name and description of suspect.

On 9/2, Ava Police responded to a fender bender at the South Caseys location. 

On 9/2 Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a dog left in a car. Officers made contact with the owner and determined the animal was not in distress.

On 9/2, Ava Police responded to the Cattle Baron store on the square for reports of an intruder in the basement. Officers determined it was the store manager.

On 9/3, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Washington and isssued a warning for animal neglect.

On 9/3, Ava Police responded to a location on East 14 Highway, over reports of a subject who had lost their mind. Officers spoke to both involved parties and found no issue.

On 9/6, Ava Police recovered a stolen vehicle at Ava Drug.

On 9/7, Ava Police responded to reports of an argument in the former Victory Academy parking lot. Officers determined that no argument occured, one subject had gotten poked in the eye.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR