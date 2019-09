Ava first graders, along with members of the Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department brought goodies to Ava Place last week during the facilities’ Assisted Living Week celebration. Above, from left, are firemen Lt. D. McQueen and Captain A. Carmichael, and far right, Officer Struble with Ava PD. At left, Officer Struble is shown giving first-graders a special wristband. First-graders gave residents hand drawn cards, they designed and created.

