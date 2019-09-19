IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BAXTER COUNTY, ARKANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF DAKOTA SHAE TOWNSEND

CASE NO. 03PR-19-106

By: Barbara L. Cline and Clarence D. Cline

ORDER SETTING HEARING

Notice is hereby given that hearing on the Petition for Adoption by the Petitioners, Barbara L. Cline and Clarence D. Cline, in this matter will be held on the 21st day of October, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 E. 6th Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Andrew S. Bailey, Circuit Judge