IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BAXTER COUNTY, ARKANSAS
PROBATE DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF DAKOTA SHAE TOWNSEND
CASE NO. 03PR-19-106
By: Barbara L. Cline and Clarence D. Cline
ORDER SETTING HEARING
Notice is hereby given that hearing on the Petition for Adoption by the Petitioners, Barbara L. Cline and Clarence D. Cline, in this matter will be held on the 21st day of October, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 E. 6th Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Andrew S. Bailey, Circuit Judge