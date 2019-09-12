PUBLIC NOTICE

Delta Regional Authority, a federal/state agency, intends to solicit support from the armed services. The support involves transportation of medical supplies, equipment, and military personnel to the communities located within the Delta Region during 2021. Medical teams will provide free medical care to the Missouri cities of Ava, Eminence, Houston, Thayer, and the surrounding communities. Local contractors who have questions or wish to voice opposition of the military’s assistance may contact Christina Wade at 662-624-8600.