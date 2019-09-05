Discharge Papers, circa 1865

This discharge certificate is for Private Charles G. Walker, with the 24th Regiment of Missouri Infantry. Walker, who was discharged from the service in 1865, is the great-grandfather of Sheila McFarlin and Mike Degase.
