59th Annual Hootin an Hollarin Runs Sept 19-21

The Hootin an Hollarin Festival kicks off next Thursday, September 19th with a queen pageant at 7:30 p.m.

This year marks the 59th year for the celebration on the Gainesville square, and entry to festival activities is free to the public.

Bluegrass, country and gospel music will entertain visitors on Friday and Saturday, and the music continues for square dancing which starts at 9:00 p.m. each evening.

The festival offers old-fashioned gospel singing, along with old-time games and races for the kids.

The costume parade is Friday, with the activity beginning at 2:00 p.m., all ages are welcome to compete for the best “old-time life in the Ozarks” dress.

The float and band parade is held on Saturday.

For more information, visit the festival website at hootinanhollarin.com.