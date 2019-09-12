The 7th annual Silvey Stampede was held Friday, Sept. 6, before the Ava High School football game. For the event, participants were grouped by age, grade, and length of race.

The Silvey Stampede provides a venue for promoting running to all ages, and it also serves as a fundraiser for the cross country team who hosts the event each year.

The first Silvey Stampede took place in 2013 as a way to showcase the new track facility, and to honor long time track coach, Larry Silvey.

Silvey Stampede 2019 Results

Participant names and final time results of the 2019 Silvey Stampede are as follows:

0 – 2nd grade 400 meter race

Bentley Evans 1:28 Izabella Degase 1:28.5 Mason Wiedmeier 1:39 Fisher Bray 1:50 Brandtley Brooke 1:53 Bane Hauser 1:54 Johnse Reed 2:00 Tinsley Ayers 2:04 Bryer Dry 2:09 Kimber Stout 2:11 Tate Dry 2:50 Joshua Galloway 3:22



3rd-4th graders 400 meter race

Cole Heinlein 1:30 Rhett Brooke 1:34 Mae Henry 1:35 Lexi Durham 1:37 Cayden Emrick 1:38 Alexis Galloway 1:39 Bryce Stewart 1:40 Colton Premer 1:41 Reilyn King 1:42 Urijah Henry 1:43 Katie Clark 2:17 Tenley Dry 2:18



5th- 6th grade 800 meter race

Kelton Wiedmeier 3:11 Nolan Clark 3:13 Jessie Shrable 3:37 Katie Brooks 3:38 Abi Dalton 3:56 Rebecca Young 4:57



7th-8th grade 800 meter race

Isaac Dalton 2:43 Jeremiah Studdard 2:44 Jordan Hutison 3:29 Alexis Emrick 3:49 Bridger Weidmeier 3:53



Adult 1600 meter race

Abel Parker 5:00 James Ferguson 5:26 Michael Schiff 6:15 Michael Brooke 6:42 Oren Alcorn 8:12 Lynn Cline 15:15

