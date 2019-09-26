2019 Homecoming Candidates

AHS Photo

Festivities have been well underway this week in celebration of the Ava High School homecoming game Friday evening, when the Ava Bears face the Salem Tigers at Silvey Field. During the evening, the 2019 homecoming queen and king will be announced, and the selection will be made from one of the candidates shown above. From left to right, queen candidates are Camryn Lee, Albany Wallace, and Olivia Heriford, and king candidates are Evan Horn, Nate Swofford, and Kayden Myers. The football game starts at 7:00 p.m.