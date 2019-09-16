2019 Fall Saturday Soccer Schedules

Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer Leagues start this Saturday. During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.
For U-6 and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.
All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.
U-4
U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.) There is no tournament for the U-4 age group. Trophy Day is Oct. 12. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 19.
September 21 – Game 1
9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms
September 28 – Game 2
(Kid’s Day @ Lower Park @ 10:00)
9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms
October 5 – Game 3
9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms
October 12 – Game 4
9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms
U-6
U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park. Parents must stay on the north side of the field; coaches on the south.
September 21 –Game 1
9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Fortner Cattle
10:15 a.m. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home vs. Outdoor Oasis
September 28 – Game 2
9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Oudoor Oasis
10:15 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
October 5 –Game 3
9:30 a.m. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home vs. Outdoor Oasis
10:15 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive
October 12 – Game 4
9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home
10:15 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Fortner Cattle
October 19 – Tournament Day
9:30 a.m.
10:15 a.m.
U-9
U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.
September 21 –Game 1
9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Overall Construction
10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More
September 28 – Game 2
9:30 a.m. Vacarro’s Pizza & More v. Precision Automotive
10:30 a.m. Overall Constrction vs. Fortner Cattle
October 5 – Game 3
9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More
10:30 a.m. Overall Construction vs. Precision Automotive
October 12 – Game 4
9:30 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More vs. Overall Construction
10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive
October 19 – Tournament Day
9:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
U-14
U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.
September 21 – Game 1
11:30 a.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. B&J’s Heating & Air
12:30 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic
September 28 – Game 2
11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs Ava Martial Arts
12:30 p.m. Sonic vs. B&J’s Heating & Air
October 5 – Game 3
11:30 a.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Parks
12:30 p.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. Sonic
October 12 – Game 4
11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic
12:30 p.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Martial Arts
October 19 – Tournament Day
11:30 a.m.
12: 30 p.m.