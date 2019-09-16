2019 Fall Saturday Soccer Schedules

Ava Parks & Recreation Fall Youth Soccer Leagues start this Saturday. During the season, to confirm schedules or check for weather-related or other cancellations, call 683-7275 (683-PARK) and choose #2 and follow Ava Parks on Facebook.

For U-6 and U-14 teams, the Tournament will be Oct. 19th. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 26. Tournaments are seeded –placement is based on scores from weekly play.

All players must wear team shirts and shin guards on game day.

U-4

U-4 games will be played at the Inside Softball Field (Left Field.) There is no tournament for the U-4 age group. Trophy Day is Oct. 12. Make-up date, if needed, is Oct. 19.

Players must wear their team shirt and shin guards on game day.

September 21 – Game 1

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

September 28 – Game 2

(Kid’s Day @ Lower Park @ 10:00)

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

October 5 – Game 3

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

October 12 – Game 4

9:00 a.m. Pro-Design vs. Wolfe Farms

U-6

U-6 games are played at the Inside Ball Field (Right Field) at the Upper Park. Parents must stay on the north side of the field; coaches on the south.

September 21 –Game 1

9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Fortner Cattle

10:15 a.m. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home vs. Outdoor Oasis

September 28 – Game 2

9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Oudoor Oasis

10:15 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

October 5 –Game 3

9:30 a.m. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home vs. Outdoor Oasis

10:15 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive

October 12 – Game 4

9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home

10:15 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Fortner Cattle

October 19 – Tournament Day

9:30 a.m.

10:15 a.m.

U-9

U-9 games are played on the lower park, big field.

September 21 –Game 1

9:30 a.m. Precision Automotive vs. Overall Construction

10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

September 28 – Game 2

9:30 a.m. Vacarro’s Pizza & More v. Precision Automotive

10:30 a.m. Overall Constrction vs. Fortner Cattle

October 5 – Game 3

9:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More

10:30 a.m. Overall Construction vs. Precision Automotive

October 12 – Game 4

9:30 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & More vs. Overall Construction

10:30 a.m. Fortner Cattle vs. Precision Automotive

October 19 – Tournament Day

9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

U-14

U-14 games are played in the Lower Park.

September 21 – Game 1

11:30 a.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. B&J’s Heating & Air

12:30 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic

September 28 – Game 2

11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs Ava Martial Arts

12:30 p.m. Sonic vs. B&J’s Heating & Air

October 5 – Game 3

11:30 a.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Parks

12:30 p.m. Ava Martial Arts vs. Sonic

October 12 – Game 4

11:30 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Sonic

12:30 p.m. B&J’s Heating & Air vs. Ava Martial Arts

October 19 – Tournament Day

11:30 a.m.

12: 30 p.m.