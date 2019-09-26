1994 Ava High School Football Team to Celebrate 25-Year Reunion Oct. 11

Retired football coach Larry Silvey announces that a 25-year reunion of the 1994 SCA and District championship football team will be held during the Ava-Thayer football game to be played in Ava at Silvey Field on Friday, Oct. 11.

Festivities for the group will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served in the north end zone area of the Ava football field. The meal will precede the 7:00 p.m. kick-off. Tables and chairs will be provided and the north end zone area has been reserved for the 1994 football group.

For those participating there will be no admission charge for them and their guest.

Team members will be introduced and recognized at half-time of the game.

All members of the 1994 high school football team are invited and urged to attend the event.

For more information contact Larry Silvey, (417) 683-7564.