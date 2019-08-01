Wilma Klineline Estate Notice

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of )

Wilma Klineline, )

Deceased. )

Estate No. 17DG-PR00006

NOTICE OF FILING OF

FINAL SETTLEMENT AND

PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2019, or as may be continued by the court, the undersigned personal representative will file in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Ava, Missouri, Final Settlement and Petition for Distribution of the estate and for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal and real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interests therein. Any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement and Petition for Distribution or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such settlement.

Joe Klineline,

Personal Representative

Route 4, Box 208

Ava, MO 65608

Dates of Publication: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, and 8/22/2019.

Donald R. Collins,

MO BAR #60418

101 N. Jefferson St.

P.O. Box 280

Ava, MO 65608

Attorney for Estate

417-683-3199 / 417-683-6093 (fax)