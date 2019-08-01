Wilma Klineline Estate Notice

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of )
Wilma Klineline, )
Deceased. )
Estate No. 17DG-PR00006
NOTICE OF FILING OF
FINAL SETTLEMENT AND
PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2019, or as may be continued by the court, the undersigned personal representative will file in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Ava, Missouri, Final Settlement and Petition for Distribution of the estate and for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal and real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interests therein. Any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement and Petition for Distribution or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such settlement.
Joe Klineline,
Personal Representative
Route 4, Box 208
Ava, MO 65608
Dates of Publication: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, and 8/22/2019.
Donald R. Collins,
MO BAR #60418
101 N. Jefferson St.
P.O. Box 280
Ava, MO 65608
Attorney for Estate
417-683-3199 / 417-683-6093 (fax)