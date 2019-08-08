Wilma Jean Slaught

Wilma (Willie) Slaght, she preferred the name Willie, age 70, of Lead Hill, Arkansas ascended to Heaven peacefully at 1:40 p.m. on July 19, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, with her loving family by her side, following a long courageous battle with cancer.

Willie was born August 30, 1948 to loving parents, Marvin Edward and Nona Lee (Hodges) Downs in Ava, Missouri. She was the fifth of six children born to the couple.

On March 5, 1983, in Reno, Nevada, Willie and Richard L. Slaght were united in holy matrimony. They were married for 36 wonderful years.

She always worked hard and was committed to whatever job she took on but ultimately she was devoted to her family.

Willie loved life, her family, her dogs and her grandchildren especially brought her great joy. She will forever be missed.

She had a big heart. She was always trying to help someone else, and you could always depend on her. She was a strong woman. Willie had a dynamic personality, her big smile and mischievous twinkle in her eyes always let you know something quick-witted was on the tip of her tongue.

She enjoyed painting, antiquing, late night chats on the phone, planting flowers and she was notorious for her love of anything and everything Betty Boop.

Proceeding her in death were her parents, an infant daughter Tammy Jean, brothers Roy and Wilburn Downs, sister-in-law Barbara Downs, and brother-in-law Billy Howard, nephew Dennis Downs, an infant niece Shirley Ann, and her beloved in-laws Rodney and Louise Slaght.

She is survived by the love of her life, Richard L. Slaght of the home. Her three children, Kindra Frazier, Christal Parker, and John Slaght, all of Lead Hill, Arkansas. She was blessed with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Bill and his wife Sue Downs, Robert and his wife Katy Downs, and sister Marie Howard, all of Ava, Missouri. Many other nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends, and special friend, Fran Shepard.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.