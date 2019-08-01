William Clinton “Bill” Dugan, 86, of Theodosia, MO passed away July 28, 2019 at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains, MO. He was born August 11, 1932 to Iva A. and Alma (Lane) Dugan in Springfield, MO.

Bill grew up in Ava, MO and joined the United States Navy where he served in the Korean Conflict. He moved to California and worked for many years as a longshoreman in Long Beach. Bill moved back to Ava, MO in 1996 and soon bought property in the Theodosia area and built his own house. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer and turkey. In earlier years, Bill loved coming back to Missouri to quail hunt.

He is survived by his three daughters, Kathy Wheeler of Yuma, AZ, Kim Holley and husband Dennis of Corona, CA, and Kristine McCants and husband James of Riverside, CA; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several cousins around the Ava area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, William Calvin and one sister, Naoma Ruth.

Funeral services for Bill will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Friday from Noon to service time in the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Navy will be in the Fannon Cemetery. Arrangements by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the Fannon Cemetery or the Wounded Warriors. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com