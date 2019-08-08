Westbound US 60 in Texas, Wright Counties Reduced for Resurface Work

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. –– Westbound US 60 in Texas and Wright Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt resurfacing.

The section of roadway is located from US 60/63 in Texas County to Route 95 in Wright County.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, August 19 through Thursday, Sept. 19. The work zone with a lane-drop and will be set-up for 24-hours a day. This will include weekends as necessary.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.