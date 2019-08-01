Weekend Crashes Result in Four Traffic Fatalities

Two separate motor vehicle crashes last weekend resulted in four fatalities on Ozark area roadways.

The fatalities were the result of a single car crash in Taney County, eight miles east of Bradleyville on Highway 76, Saturday, July 27, and a head-on collision in Ozark County, seven miles north of Gainesville, that killed three people on Friday, July 26.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the three fatalities in Ozark County occurred on Friday, July 26, around 5:00 p.m. when a northbound 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Danial J. Klessing, age 21, of Gainesville, Mo., crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound 2002 Dodge pickup.

The Dodge was driven by Paul D. Cowherd, age 57, of Higginsville, Mo. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, as well as Marti Cowherd, age 52, a female passenger in the Cowherd truck.

According to the crash report, all of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. D. L. Nash, and assisted by Cpl. D. J. Johnson, Cpl. J. R. Roberts, Cpl. J. C. Utz, Cpl. S. J. Crewse, Tpr. J. W. Philpott, and Tpr. T. A. Hartshorn.

On Saturday afternoon, July 27 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Mark W. Blakey, age 20 of Ava, Mo. was traveling west on Highway 76, east of Bradleyville, when the single car crash occurred.

According to the report, Blakey ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and returned to the roadway. The vehicle once again ran off the right side, but this time the truck crashed into a fence. The impact caused passenger, Haley Allison, age 20 of O’Fallon, Mo., to be partially ejected from the vehicle.

Allison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report cited seat belt safety devices were not engaged by either occupant.

The crash was investigated by Cpl. S. Isringhausen, with Troop G Cpl. D. Johnson, assisting. Tpr. M. Eden with the crash team will also assist with the investigation.