Wedding Announcement

Kent and Darla Day of Bradleyville, Missouri are happy to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kayla Day to Josh Barnum, son of Kay Barnum and the late Bob Barnum, of Ava, Missouri. The two will be married on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Bradleyville, Missouri.  Family and friends are welcome.

