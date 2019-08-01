Volunteers Needed to Help Clean Up the Katy Trail

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 30, 2019 – Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Katy Trail by picking up trash left by receding floodwaters. Anyone who is interested in helping with this effort is encouraged to grab their bicycles, boots, gloves, long sleeves and bug spray and join us for a morning clean-up on the Katy Trail.

The park will provide plenty of trash bags for any person or group. When a bag is full, or an object is too big to put in a bag, leave it on the shoulder of the trail, and park staff will pick up the full bags.

Volunteers should meet at the designated trailhead below and park staff will be on hand to give directions and supply trash bags. Please RSVP by calling the park office at 573-449-7402 and let us know which date, or dates, you’re interested in.

Saturday, Aug. 3, North Jefferson trailhead, 8 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8, North Jefferson trailhead, 8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10, McBaine trailhead, 8 to 11 a.m.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.