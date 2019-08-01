Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant

Submitted photo

MDC Forestry Technician James Hurt, left, recently awarded grant money to Chris Hammett, right, fire chief of the Eastern Douglas County Fire Department.

Fire Department Matching Funds Grant Program.

During July and August, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Forestry Division staff, has been distributing matching fund grant checks to rural fire departments.

One hundred sixty-eight (168) fire departments will receive checks for up to $4,000 to help with the purchase of personal protective gear, communications equipment and wildfire suppression equipment. The goal is to help increase the local fire departments capacity to suppress wildfires safely and efficiently.

Total funding awarded to Missouri fire departments through the matching funds grant program this year is $386,639.14.

Fire departments are required to match 50% of the funds, which are provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the US Forest Service, Volunteer Fire Assistance Program.

Throughout the last 30 years, over $8 million has been distributed to rural fire department to help them increase the safety of their firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment.