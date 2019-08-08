Twin Pines Conservation Education Center Hosts Family Fish Day Aug. 24

Twin Pines Conservation Education Center invites the public to attend Family Fish Day, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sit under the pines while the kids fish for the big one.

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center invites the public to attend Family Fish Day, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for families to fish together in the pond, enjoy nature themed activities and really discover nature together,” said Skyler Bockman, manager of Twin Pines.

Bockman said prizes may be won throughout the day and families can expect a variety of other activities, as well as hot dogs and lemonade while supplies last. A unique aspect of Family Fish Day is that no fishing permit is required for the event. Fishing will be catch and release.

No registration is required for this event. Twin Pines is located one mile east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60. Find information on this and other nature events at mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents.