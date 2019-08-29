Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

August 25, 11th Sunday after Pentecost

Remember the sabbath day. Call the sabbath a delight. This is the Lord’s day and the Lord will do for us what the Lord does: feed us, forgive us, help and heal us. Rejoice at all the wonderful things God is doing.

Preparation for worship

I love you, Lord, with all my heart, soul and mind. Help me also to love my neighbors as myself (See Matthew 22:37,39).

I invite you to lay before God all cares and concerns and enter into worship, trusting Him for all you need today. Welcome!

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Are you bringing in your throw-aways/treasures for the Rummage Sale? It will be on September 5th and 6th so there’s not much time left.

9:30 am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday Worship

12:00 am Sunday Potluck

Aug. 25: Lector: Ed Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

16th St and Highway 5

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschein

August 18, Tenth Sunday after Pentecost – The word of God is a refining fire. Jesus is the great divide in human history. He invites our undivided attention and devotion. Today, in the assembly, we are surrounded by ‘so great a cloud of witnesses. ‘ In the word and in the holy communion we are invited yet again to look to Jesus, ‘the pioneer and perfecter of our faith.

Preparation for Worship

Creator of meteor showers and rain showers, forests and lakes, dandelions and gladiolas; of frogs, fish, flamingoes, foxes and fireflies: thank you for summer. We rejoice in your marvelous works! Amen.

On this summer day, we come to praise God and receive his word for us, in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.

Happy birthday today to Jennifer Strohschein and to Jerry Johnson on Friday, the 23rd.

Happy Anniversary to Janet and Wilbur Heier, married on August 20th.

Pastor Wayne and Walt will be filling us in on the doings at the annual Convocation of the NALC today before worship and also at the pot luck following.

Thank you to our teaching staff, being installed today. Installed today was Jerry Johnson Carla Adams and Mary Ann Niemi. Mary Ann and Carla teaches the youngsters and Jerry teaches the oldsters.

Join us today for our regular potluck following worship. We will be having pizza.

After Pot Luck Pastor Wayne and Ed Wittorff briefed us on what went on at the convocation which was in Indianapolis.

We also celebrated first communion for two of our young adults

TOPS will be using the church at 9:00 AM Tuesday.

9:30 am Sunday 10:45 am Sunday

Adult Bible class and Sunday School Worship with Communion

Aug. 18 Lector: Dave Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Ed Wittorff

