Tri-County Youth Horse Show Winners

Tri-County Youth Horse Show – Gaited Competitors

Photo submitted

Winners in the gaited category of the Tri-County Youth Horse Show are shown above from left. They are, first place winner, Kennedy Meyer riding Bahama Mama; second, Jess Stafford, on Pig Pen; and Nattie, on Silver. The first place winner in each category received a saddle.

Tri-County Youth Horse Show Gaming Speed Event

Photo submitted

Taking first, second, and third place in the gaming / speed competition of the Tri-County Youth Horse Show held at the Ava Saddle Club Saturday, August 3, are from left, Dylan King, third; Calley Matthews, second, and Sami Jo Walker, first. For the event, Dylan rode Cowboy; Sami Jo was on Soully; and Calley, Star.

Tri-County Youth Horse Show Stock Horse Winners

Photo submitted

From left, Jess Strafford, first, riding Q-Ball; Todd Walker, second place, on Dolly; and Jaren VanHouden, third, riding Loper.