Topeka Softball Team Traveling to North America Championships

Topeka Stars will compete against teams from USA and Canada

MISSION, Kansas – The Topeka Stars Special Olympics Kansas softball team will travel to Nashville Thursday, Aug. 15 for the Special Olympics North America Softball Championships.

The Topeka team, under head coach Allan Henderson, will leave Topeka at 4 a.m. Thursday to make the trip to represent Kansas at the games.

“We are so proud of the Topeka Stars team,” Heather Waters, senior vice president of communications for Special Olympics Kansas said. “They work hard all summer and into the fall each year and we know they are going to represent Kansas well at these games.”

The team is made up of 13 Special Olympics athletes from the Topeka area along with Coach Henderson and three assistant coaches.

This is the first time the international tournament will be held in Nashville where more than 250 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners will compete representing 17 teams from the United States and Canada Special Olympics programs.

The event will kick off Friday, August 16 at 8 a.m. with a Walk of Champions and Opening Day celebration followed by tournament play. Medal rounds will take place on Sunday, August 18.