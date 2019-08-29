The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord and offered Him praise for prayers answered. The adult Sunday school class studied from Romans chapter 11. The youth class studied from Luke chapter15. We sang praises to our Lord and there were special songs of praise.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Luke chapter 12, verses 15-24. “Take heed, and beware of covetousness; for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of things which he possesseth.” How many times in our lives do we put our desire in the temporary things of this world? How many times have those temporary things failed us, yet we still search for more? Do we really think we can provide for our own eternal needs? That we can accomplish enough to last us forever? Only God is capable of suppling our needs. We are a hungry people. God has a platter of meat waiting for us, more than we could ever eat. Satan has the old bone with nothing more than small scraps left on it. Satan waves that old bone in front of us and we chase it. It smells good and there is the false promise of more to come, so we chase after it. But the supply of meat on that old bone won’t last and soon it will be empty and dry. We ignore the platter of meat, overflowing, that God has for us. More than enough to satisfy us and free for the taking. Stop chasing the old bone and feast at the table of the Lord.

Our evening service started with prayer. We sang praises to the Lord, then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 28:18-20. “Go ye therefore and teach all nations.” Jesus has commissioned us to do a very important job. We are to go and to teach. As we live our life for the Lord we need to share Him with all people we come into contact with. We must teach others what Jesus has taught us. We must preach His holy word to all people in all nations.