The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We offered our thanks to the Lord for all He has done for us and then we lifted our requests to Him. The adult Sunday school class continued studying from Galatians chapter 5. The youth Sunday school class studied from Matthew chapter 22, verses 37-39.

We sang songs of praise to our Lord, then Pastor Lonnie brought gods message from Matthew chapter 9, verses 1-8. Jesus said “For whether is easier, to say, Thy sins be forgiven thee; or to say, Arise and walk?” Do we think of things in terms of easy and hard? If something is hard for us to do, or to see, or to understand, do we also think it is hard for God? Do we put limits on what God is able to do? In these scriptures, Jesus saw the faith of the man who came to Him for healing. Jesus provided the most important healing when He said, “thy sins be forgiven. But there were those there who could not see beyond the flesh and did not believe that Jesus could do something so hard as forgiving a man’s sin. Are we like those men? Do we doubt the miracles that we see Jesus preform right before our eyes? Or do we believe Jesus is able to do all things? Jesus knew there were those there who did not believe He had the power to forgive sin so He gave them something they could see and believe; He told the lame man to arise and walk. That is when the multitude believed and started to praise God. How many times does Jesus have to prove to us He is capable of all things before we believe it to be true? If we believe that He has saved our eternal soul why can’t we believe that all things are possible for Him. Put all your belief in Jesus for He is able to do all things.

Our evening service started with prayer. There were special songs of praise for our Lord. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 117. “Praise Ye the Lord, all ye nations.” We live in a nation that was founded on belief in God. Sadly, our nation has turned away form Him. We, as children of God must pray diligently for the leaders of our nation. There are those in positions of authority that are serving God. They need our prayers to continue to stand firm. There are those in these positions who are serving themselves. They need our prayers that they will hear and listen to God’s will. Our nation can turn back to God. Pray for those in authority instead of tearing them down. Remember, the ones you like the least, pray for the most.