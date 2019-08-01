The Father’s House – Susan Cook

Our service started with prayer. The adult Sunday school class finished Galatians chapter 2 and continued in chapter 3 through verse 14. The youth class studied from Genesis chapter 6 through chapter 9. Noah’s ark, a lesson in obedience.

We sang many songs of praise to our Lord. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Ephesians chapter 5, verses 9-14. “Awake from the dead, Christ shall give thee light.” Once you have received Christ into your heart you have been delivered from the darkness to live in His light. You may lose people you thought were your friends because you no longer want to do the sinful things you once did. You should pray for them and witness to them. But don’t think you can continue on in the old ways with them. True commitment to Jesus is to turn away from our sin. We should have no fellowship with the works of darkness. We should shine God’s light on that darkness so that others can find the way into God’s light.

Our Sunday evening service started with prayer. We sang praises to Jesus. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 86 verses 1-5. “Bow down thine ear O Lord hear me for I am poor and needy.” We, as humans do not want to be considered poor. We do not want to be seen as needy creatures. We like to think we can be self-sufficient. But in ourselves we have nothing. We may be able to thrive by this world’s standards, but it is a fleeting thing. Our eternal soul is helpless without Christ Jesus. We have nothing without Him, but through Him we are children of the King. We can do nothing on our own, but through Jesus we can do all things for His glory. We can take comfort and great joy in knowing that our Lord is good and ready to forgive, and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon Him.

Next Sunday right after morning service we will be having a baptism and dinner at Ken and Vicky’s house. Praise God!