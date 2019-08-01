Telecommunications Antenna Structure Notice

NOTICE

Local Notice as Part of the Environmental Notification Process for the Registration of Antenna Structures

All interested persons are invited to review and request further environmental processing of an FCC application proposing the following telecommunications antenna structure at TBD County Road 315, (S34, T25N, R15W) Squires, Douglas County, Missouri. FCC filing number A1139923 proposes a 199 ft. self-support lattice communications tower (plus appurtenance) with no FAA lighting required. This application may be reviewed by entering the above file number at this website: www.fcc.gov/asr/applications. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns by filing a “Request for Environmental Review” with the FCC within 30 days of this posting. Instructions for filing requests are contained on the following website: www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The FCC strongly encourages requests to be filed online; however, written requests may also be sent by mail to the following address: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. (GSS# W19009)

08-01-w46-1t