Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Congratulations to Jessi Dreckman in her new position as Lutie School’s English teacher. She is missed at the Times, I’m sure.

Well, a photo of Jimmy Kyle, my almost-favorite nephew, made the paper last week. We have close connections. His mom and I became friends when we were in high school as we had the same given name. She was Linnie Johnson, and I was Linnie Crawford. We shared similar lifestyles and activities in the good old days. Then, when Linnie’s son Jim Kyle and Mary Robbins were married, we became closer since Mary is my niece by marriage. Her grandmother married my daddy when I was 16, and she was the best stepmother in the world. She was with me when my first two babies were born (Karen and Marlyn). What a blessing she was, as I had lost my own mother at age 13.

Best wishes to my son Marlyn as he recuperates from what they thought might have been a light stroke, possibly heat-related. Marlyn has his 77th birthday today (Aug. 21). Happy birthday, son!

My long-ago memories go back to the days when I had nothing better to do than hang around in back of my uncle Earl Ebrite’s property and the adjoining Times office with my cousins R.J., Rex and Betty Ebrite, whose home was nearby. Earl was my uncle and their great-grandfather. I’ve written about the mulberry tree in back of the Times and the mulberries I loved to eat. My mother warned me of the little white worms on the berries – and even showed them to me when she put a bunch of the berries in a pan of water and the little worms floated up. I must have been pretty wormy, because I ate a lot of those mulberries!

Many years ago, there was what was called free-range livestock when cattle and hogs sometimes roamed around the streets of Gainesville and up the creek and surrounding area. At milking time, the farmers would drive their cows to their home place to milk them and then they would let them loose again to scrounge for whatever grass they could find. In the earliest times, the livestock even ventured onto the courthouse lawn, but eventually a fence was built to keep it out.

Hello to our friends at Dry Creek General Baptist Church in Howell County. Memories of our visits to that church came to mind as I thought of Lilly Ridge Church’s bus trips there when Rich and Dolly Richardson were members with us. Both are deceased now, as so many of my old friends are. The Dry Creek preachers would come to Lilly Ridge, and our preacher would go to Dry Creek, holding revivals.

It wasn’t too difficult to get spoiled recently when my daughter Karen sent me a big supper of their leftovers after having Dave’s birthday dinner on Aug. 18. It was delicious. All the goodies were great, especially the good potato soup and the blueberry muffins. My daughter Dana was there, and she’s also been in West Plains at her husband Chet’s dad and sister’s homes following the loss of their loved one, Bonnie Taylor. Our sympathies to J. C. and Joyce.

My neighbor Paralee Rea told me 54 people enjoyed the Ozark County Farm Bureau meeting last week at Rocky Top Resort at Tecumseh. The sons of resort owners Diane and Joe Easterday came, one from Iowa and another on a motorcycle from his home in northern Missouri.

As yet, I haven’t heard my granddaughter Dana’s mule bray after Dana brought it here recently, but she (or he) may do that soon. Paralee always says she enjoys hearing the mule music.

Two lawnmowers got my grass clipped close for another week. It was noisy here for a while, and my two cats kept close to me as we sat on the porch and watched, as they don’t trust visitors. Thanks to my daughter Kris for hiring the neighbor and his friend to do the job for me.

I am concerned about the danger on our highways as many drivers don’t use their headlights safely. A few of them drive as though they’re the only ones on the highway. Sitting on my porch late of an evening or early in the morning, I see them driving with no lights on. It’s scary!