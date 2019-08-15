Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Seeing that the MoDOT highway improvements on the Tecumseh curves will take the old rock cabins at Rocky Top Resort, I was reminded when Ervin and Dorothy Cook lived at Rocky Top.

I delivered sand and gravel for those cabins in my husband Eldon’s dump trucks. I drove the trucks and had two men helped me load the sand and gravel, Sam Wedgeworth and Merle Satterfield. We would go to Lick Creek, and they would shovel it by hand. (I still have the shovels hanging in my shop.) We hauled about 3 yards at a time, as I recall.

You never know who or what you’re going to see in Gainesville. Last week, someone took a photo of Jimmy Kyle and Brandon Ellison, on his horse, in the parking lot at Town & Country and suggested I put it in my items. So, here it is this week.

Shirley Farel in Bakersfield recently visited her daughter in Illinois.

As I write our news column, August is half over, and another July is history. I’m thinking of days past: simple days and simple ways. One difference is that wash day can be any day now, not just Monday. And at my house the clothesline isn’t used much, except for airing the throw rugs occasionally.

As a child, I looked forward to the Steel Bridge picnic in July, especially the lemonade served from a big can into a small glass for a nickel. Kool-Aid was just coming on the scene back then. What a treat that was! Cherry flavored was best – although our grape juice, from home-grown grapes, canned in glass jars with zinc lids and kept in the cellar, was also a good summertime drink.

I never thought I’d see the day when new blue jeans came with the holes already worn in them. Oh, my goodness! Our mothers would grab ahold of them and run for the sewing room, wouldn’t they? I wore holes in the knees of my overalls, my favorite garment as a kid, and those holes were then covered with patches. I carried a pocketknife in my pocket, tomboy that I was. And one time I made a bean flip (or slingshot) and shot a little bird off the gate post. My, how I hated to see what I had done! Poor little bird. I was a better shot than I realized.

As I studied high school home economics with Mrs. Broadbeck, she taught us how to make a flat-fell seam to make a collar and cuff look more professional. Thinking of that, I’m remembering our friend Maggie Carr, who died last week. She was one who remembered the good old days, and she had many talents. One of them was making the uniforms worn by the sheriff’s department officers. How many of us could have done that as well as she did? Maggie made them, and she did very professionally! We attended high school together, although I graduated a couple of years ahead of her. She and Roy traveled during World War II on his jobs. An Eastern Star memorial service was to be held for her Monday, remembering her as a faithful member for many years and also as a former worthy matron. Some people leave a lasting impression, and Maggie was one of them.

I regretted being unable to attend services in West Plains for Bonnie Taylor, my daughter Dana’s mother-in-law. She was 92. Hers was a useful life. She was the helpmate of her husband, the Rev. J. C. Taylor.

Kris and her niece, Kindra Vegas, Marlyn’s daughter, visited with other friends and relatives in the Forsyth and Branson area last week.

Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter Chloe Wright in Fair Grove, who turns 4, and greetings also to her little sister, Quinn. They look like twins, even though there’s almost two years between them.

I doubt that many folks have enjoyed chinquapin nuts, as I have. As my grandfather sold Starke’s fruit and nut trees in the Lilly Ridge area, it was a blessing having a chinquapen tree in our yard, the only one I ever knew of. The nuts grew in clusters, and they were delicious.

Get-well wishes for Judy Smart, recovering from brain surgery. She asks for our prayers.