Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

It was a beautiful Sunday, and the chicken dinner at The Center was delicious. Those chickens made the supreme sacrifice for our dining pleasure. Old friends met and greeted each other. Our family enjoyed dinner together; everyone was there with the exception of Lyndon and his family.

In days past, our family would serve a chicken dinner once a year to the Sunday school classes from Lilly Ridge and Christian Church under the pear tree at our home, where we had made outdoor tables with lumber laid on Daddy’s sawhorses (and our yard freshly mowed with a push mower). I remember the Preacher Paul Deatherage came. He lived down around Three Brothers, Arkansas, and he came on Sundays to preach at the Christian Church. My family was members at both the Lilly Ridge and Christian Churches. I have a good picture of Johnny and Clara Harlin at one of those dinners standing at the end of one of the sawhorse tables.

My daughters and I had July birthdays, and my daughter Karen and I reverse our ages this year. Her age is 79, and mine is 97. My son Marlyn’s birthday is Aug. 21, and he’ll be a big 77 years old. He lives in Forsyth and is retired from the Phillips Electric and also from serving as a deputy sheriff in Kansas. They were here Sunday and had dinner with me at The Center.

What a treat from my gardener friend Jerry Miller as her son delivered vegetables from Jerry’s garden Monday morning. I miss my garden, but Jerry makes up for it! This morning’s bounty was cucumbers, squash and ripe tomatoes. Aren’t I lucky?

Having someone’s pet coon visit me recently reminded me of my daddy George Crawford’s story of his pet squirrel when he lived at Mammoth. He said it bit his finger, ending their friendship for a while.

As I grew up, Daddy and I squirrel-hunted on occasion for a squirrel dinner. I still have our faithful .22 rifle.

Last week I mentioned my old Aladdin lamp. I studied by its light during my high school years. It’s still a prized possession of mine, which my family probably bought in the 1930s. The Aladdin lamp has a mantel made out of net-like material. It burns kerosene and has a tall globe and a shade. About once a week, usually on Saturday, the globe had to be cleaned. You had to be real careful with the mantels because they became very fragile.

It was nice to have Dean Trivitt visit me recently.

The grass is still growing, requiring plenty of lawn-mowing. It’s a blessing to have green grass in the hot summertime when the temperatures have been like they are.