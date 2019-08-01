Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

This time of year, I’m enjoying seeing the pretty butterflies out in my yard among the shrubs and trees.

How many folks have enjoyed a persimmon pie? The flavor reminds me of pumpkin pie, a favorite of mine. I was thinking about that because I have a persimmon tree in my yard. I asked my great-granddaughter to check on it recently, and she said it does have persimmons, but of course we’ll have to wait until after the first frost for them to ripen and be ready to pick.

In the good old days, we had pie suppers, and there would always be a mystery “surprise pie” for people to guess what kind of pie it was. It usually brought in the most money. One I remember was a watercress pie.

Another relic of the olden days: the original Aladdin lamp that we used back in the 1930s. I wonder how many folks have one still, as I do.

Thanks to my good gardener friend Jerry Miller for the delicious vegetables she has shared with me. They’re so much better than those shipped in from other states. She grows so much in her small garden.

Soon, my grandson Allen Luebbert will be a Mason in the Masonic Lodge. I’m very proud of him as he is accepted into the Masons. Our family heritage goes back to both my grandfathers’ affiliation as Masons. My maternal grandfather was also a captain in the Union Army in Pennsylvania and of the Methodist faith—a good American patriot.

The Order of the Eastern Star is working on its Christmas in July project. Many of us and some of our friends have furnished Christmas cards that we sign and write messages on that are then sent to a central collecting point so they can be distributed to military men and women in veterans hospitals at Christmastime.

Brother Dale Roberts has retired as our regular pastor at Lilly Ridge, but stays busy visiting. He will always be a blessing for others. He and Barbara need time to travel sometimes and be with their family.

The food pantry supplies are appreciated by those of us who can’t get out to shop. I also appreciate my daughters’ help in keeping my shelves stocked.

When Lake Norfork was newly impounded, the Tecumseh Restaurant was a special gathering place for people coming in from other places to enjoy a good meal. My cousin Gail Crawford, who worked there, made the best fried pies, and the tradition was carried on through the years by others. The restaurant was owned by Tom and Mona Chandler with Mona’s father, Clyde Williams of West Plains. I worked at the restaurant and also at the nearby rental cottages where I took care of the laundry. Fishing was good in the new lake, and we sold lots of bait.

I also sold bait from my home to customers from St. Louis and other areas. I would set traps in Lick Creek and carry the minnows to the big pond by my house. I had live traps made out of framework and wire that were set into the edge of the pond. I sold minnows by the dozen—something like three dozen for a $1. That was a lot of work for very little money! Although a dollar went a lot further then than it does today. I made no big profit, but I met a lot of fishermen.