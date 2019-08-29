Sweden – Linda Johnson

Sometimes, trying to imagine the circumstances of a verse helps to bring it to life. Luke 13:1 is just such a verse. The setting is obviously an informal occasion that people are gathered around and just talking about the news of the day, probably much like today. The news is that Pilate has sacrificed some Galileans in their synagogue and mingled their blood with the blood of their sacrifices. It’s not so much that these Galileans have been murdered, but that Pilate was bold enough to desecrate their holy place where they carried out their own sacrifices.

Jesus must have read something in their speech because he responds with a question that seems odd. It’s “Do you think those Galileans were the worst of the worst because of the way they suffered?” It seems strange, but the next verse straightens out the conundrum. Jesus, aware that they may be trying to score some points by talking about mingling of the sacrifices, turns the occasion into one of reflecting on one’s own repentance. Verse 3, “If you don’t all repent, you’ll all perish.”

Pastor Josh went on to say, “Dying without God is an awful thing. Repent. Try Jesus, if you don’t like him, I’m sure the devil will take you back. Hell is full of those with good intentions because none of us knows when the last second might be.”

Jesus goes on in verse 4 and cites another example. There was another tragic event that he refers to. The tower in Siloam fell and killed 18 people. Jesus supposed again, “Do you think they were the most terrible people in Jerusalem because the tower fell on them? Not hardly. The same thing can happen to you. Repent.” (verse 5) His concern was for those standing around sharing the news with him. Not the ones already dead.

There are no guarantees in this world. We live on an earth that can be the scene of earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, and disasters of all kinds–both natural and manmade. “Boast not of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.” (Proverbs 27:1)

