Suspect Charged In Carter County Officer Involved Shooting

The suspect in the Friday, August 16, shooting of a Missouri State Trooper and Carter County Deputy Sheriff, has been formally charged in Carter County Circuit Court.

James D. Cummings, age 31, Van Buren, Missouri, is charged with four counts of assault 1st degree and four counts of armed criminal action. The court denied Cummings bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.