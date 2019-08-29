St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, August 25 was the Tenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Luke 19:41 “And when He (Jesus) came near He beheld the city and wept over it…” Frustration is a big part of our lives and here even Jesus had to deal with it. It was just before His Messianic arrival and He weeps because He knows what lies ahead for the city when the Romans will destroy it in 70 AD. As He descends from Mt. Olive the crowd chants for Him, fulfilling the words of Zachariah, “rejoice your king shall come unto thee meek and riding on an ass.” This is the city that God had David found as the capital city of Israel and where Solomon had built the first Temple. Frustration is evident in several scripture passages as in the story of Jacob & Esau, David and Saul, and in Ezra the people building the second temple wept for the first one. Peace in the Jewish thought of the day meant not only the lack of war, but having the things needed for a good life; the people of Jerusalem did not know who could give them genuine peace.

The lesson for us in this passage is that we must search for true peace through Jesus.

In prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for Bill & Peg Winkelmann whose anniversary is August 25. In announcements he reported on the visit he & Mrs. Hartley made last week to St. Joseph Anglican Church in Branson where in his capacity as bishop he confirmed one person into the Anglican communion and received nine new members into that congregation.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are at 10:30 Sunday morning and 6:30 Wednesday evening. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.