St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, August 4, was the Seventh Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Romans 6:19 “I speak after the manner of men because of the infirmity of your flesh; for as ye have yielded your members servants to uncleanness and to iniquity even so now yield your members servants to righteousness…”

He began his sermon by noting that in our world we love innovation and new things, for us new equals good, but in this letter St. Paul is telling the Romans, who were new Christians, that the really new force in our lives is the new way of human existence that came into the world with Jesus. He tells the Romans that their lives are now different from what they had been and different from the world around them. He tells them that he knows about the weaknesses of the physical world, but attachment to worldly things must yield to this new life through Christ and the new opportunity to serve God that He brought into our lives. Attachment to the physical world brings corruption but through Christ we have everlasting life. The real human liberty is found through God not through things of the world, which will pass away.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for Rudy & Anne Sasko whose anniversary is August 9. After the service we had lunch followed by a baby shower for Clay and Anderia Kelly, with gifts and a beautiful cake decorated with blue icing and “Welcome Henry” written on it, in honor of the new Kelly who is scheduled to arrive in September. Our organist Kip is still recuperating, but Laura Berthold played beautifully for us and we certainly do appreciate her service to our church.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are 10:30 Sunday mornings and 6:30 Wednesday evenings. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.