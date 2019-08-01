St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday July 28 was the Sixth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 5:20 “Jesus said unto His disciples, Except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes & Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” This was a very shocking statement because at the time these groups were considered perfect examples of religious observance and were admired even by the Romans for their righteousness, but Jesus is talking about a very different sort of righteousness. The religious observance that these groups were famous for was public display and outward observance, but Jesus is talking about spiritual goodness, not ritual observance; not what man sees but what God sees. The scribes were the interpreters of the Old Testament Law and the Pharisees were the “separated ones” who considered themselves holier than thou. Jesus however demands more and goes on to discuss inward goodness as opposed to outward show of righteousness. Jesus was criticizing external show, not spiritual effort. Outward compliance with the letter of the law without spirit misses the point.

Our organist Kip Smith is still in the hospital so we had to sing a cappella without any accompaniment which is very awkward; anyone who can play keyboard who would be willing to play the organ for us would be very appreciated.

The Tent Theater season has ended once again and on July 19 I drove to Springfield for the last performance. I stopped off at the Springfield Art Museum to see the annual watercolor show as I always do and I was not disappointed as it was quite wonderful. Then I joined my theater group for dinner & the show, which was “Catch Me if You Can: the Musical” based on a movie from several years ago starring Leonardo di Caprio and based on a true story of a con artist who evaded the FBI and led them on a merry chase until he was caught. It was a delightful show and a great way to close out a very good season at the Tent.

