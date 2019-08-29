Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra Gearing Up for Holiday Performances

It is late summer and once again the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO) is resuming practice and preparing for the upcoming concert season. Since 2009 the orchestra has made Willow Springs home, with sponsorship from the Willow Springs Arts Council and supporters.

This is the tenth season for SOCO and orchestra membership has grown with over 30 volunteer musicians from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Members include retirees, students, musical educators, professional and non-professional musicians.

Ms. Jodie Forbes is conductor of the orchestra, and Nikki Dean, associate conductor. Both are music educators.

The upcoming concert schedule for this season includes a fun Halloween concert Saturday, Oct. 26 at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs.

The orchestra will entertain with a lovely Christmas holiday concert on December 8.

Practice is held every Tuesday evening on the second floor of the Ferguson Building in Willow Springs, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The first full orchestra practice is Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The orchestra is currently looking for more string players, including violin, viola, cello, and string bass. Musicians interested in participating are invited to attend a practice to see if their skills fit with the orchestra’s need. Or, call Jodie Forbes at 417-217-0542, or Rebecca Cash at 417-962-0979.

For more information, visit the Arts Council website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or on Facebook.