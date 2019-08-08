Smokey Bear To Celebrate Birthday in Ava

Join the USDA Forest Service on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Ava / Cassville / Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District Office in Ava to help Smokey Bear celebrate his 75th birthday. For the occasion, the USDA will be serving cake, and Smokey will be handing out free birthday goodies. Stop by the District Office between 4:30 and 6:00 pm. to wish Smokey a very happy birthday. The District Office is located south of the Ava square, on 1006 South Jefferson Street.

