Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer for all of the children in our church. We had instrumental music then hymns.Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special song. Kendra Shelton did a beautiful job of singing.

Brother Evans brought the message from 2 Samuel 12:16-23,”Going to the Father.”

Delmar is feeling some better. I am doing pretty good too. Visitors in our home this week were Malissa Spanhauer, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Beth Blackwood.

I had a doctor visit on Friday, for my back. Then Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Becky and Maeson Carter and I all went out to lunch. We had a good time and a couple of friends from Ava, were there and ate with us.

I talked to my brother, Vern Deatherage, and he is recovering from Rocky Mountain Tick Fever. He said he was still weak but doing better.

I visited the museum on Saturday for the open house. While there, I bought some tickets for the drawing and got a call later that day and I had won a beautiful quilt.

I also visited the art show and visited with the ladies there.

Until next week try sitting at Jesus’ feet.