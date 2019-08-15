Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music. The little ones class did a song.

We sang happy birthday and happy anniversary to several today.

Margaret Rosseau did a poem for the special. Kendra Shelton led the congregation with a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Luke 10:25-29,30-37,”the biblical cause of the Good Samaritan, The action of Christ.”

Delmar has been feeling kinda draggy this week.

Visitors in our home were Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Malissa Spanhauer, Terry, Missy and Jansen Breshears (who cooked supper and brought it to us and joined us for supper).

Rusty Carter powerwashed our carport ceiling so it can now be repainted.

Delmar and I went to Seymour Friday and met my cousin, Howard and Donna Morris, for lunch .

Until next week remember God loves you and so do I.